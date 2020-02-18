Global  

Trump campaign files libel suit against New York Times over Russia story

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of intentionally publishing a false story last year related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
