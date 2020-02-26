Global  

Court rules Trump administration can withhold grants from 'sanctuary cities'

euronews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
News video: Federal Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withold Grants From States With Sanctuary Cities

Federal Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withold Grants From States With Sanctuary Cities 00:26

 Massachusetts is included in this group of states.

Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Grant Fight [Video]Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Grant Fight

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published


Court rules Trump can withhold funds from 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump's administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with federal...
Reuters

Trump administration scores win in court on crime funds for so-called sanctuary cities

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to co-operate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal...
CBC.ca

AnderkoJana

Jana Anderko RT @jeffsessions: The Second Circuit just upheld another policy I created as AG: The federal gov can deny certain dollars from sanctuary ju… 12 seconds ago

frespirit01

Karen🌼🌼 RT @BonginoReport: JUST IN: Appeals Court rules unanimously in favor of President Trump in case over sanctuary cities - allowing DOJ to wit… 25 seconds ago

WodeshedR

Wodeshed Reborn RT @thehill: JUST IN: Federal appeals court rules Trump can withhold grants from "sanctuary cities" https://t.co/92OFMp2lAy https://t.co/dj… 25 seconds ago

CaliTexLatina

CaliTexGirl RT @MrJones_tm: JUST IN: Federal appeals court rules Trump can withhold grants from "sanctuary cities" 😁 #Winning https://t.co/M8w3RvBZMn 1 minute ago

JoeD12946835

Joe D RT @no_silenced: Appeals court rules Trump administration can withhold grants from 'sanctuary cities' 🔥BOOM.!!!! Get ready California...Y… 1 minute ago

Gerilenn

★Gerilenn★ RT @thehill: Federal appeals court rules Trump can withhold grants from "sanctuary cities" https://t.co/7xBK0GuUl9 https://t.co/xyxyQcKYOK 2 minutes ago

MarshallFSmith

Conservatarian RT @ZENINEWS: NEW YORK POST reported: Appeals court rules Trump administration can block grants to sanctuary cities https://t.co/mp4Fy0ktuk 2 minutes ago

