Congress makes lynching a federal crime, 65 years after Till

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. The bill, introduced by Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush and named after Till, comes 120 years after Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation and after dozens of similar efforts were defeated. […]
News video: Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime

Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till [Video]Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till

Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published

U.S. House passes federal anti-lynching bill [Video]U.S. House passes federal anti-lynching bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of designating lynching a federal hate crime.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

America has a 'gruesome' history of lynching, but it's not a federal crime. A House vote could change that

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan bill that would make lynching a federal crime, a move supporters say is long overdue.
USATODAY.com


their_utopia

Mo 🥂 Answer RT @questlove: Awww how nice: Lynching just got voted as a federal crime guys! Yay https://t.co/FVgnaq4vcw 8 seconds ago

afrohaitairy

Is She... You Know...💁🏾‍♀️ Congress just passed a bill that makes lynching a federal crime in the U.S. Let that sink in the deepest crevice… https://t.co/rvwJvRKu6E 11 seconds ago

SayItAint__

#️⃣4️⃣8️⃣2️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ RT @Yamiche: Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress has approved legislation designating lynch… 17 seconds ago

KollegeKidd

Kollege Kidd Congress makes lynching a federal crime, 65 years after death of Emmett Till https://t.co/5CiuSRFmaD 25 seconds ago

LouisCarrillo75

LouisCarillo75 RT @DavidColeStein: Well done! Now do "20 black guys surrounding a white guy, stealing his phone, beating him senseless, and stomping on hi… 28 seconds ago

sandi_childs

Sami Childs RT @wttw: The bill, introduced by Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush and named after Emmett Till, comes 120 years after Congress first considered ant… 48 seconds ago

