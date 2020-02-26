Global  

Facebook to ban ads claiming to cure coronavirus

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Facebook said it will not accept advertisements for products or services that claim to either cure the disease, or can curtail the spread of the virus.
News video: Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

Government approves £35m to support WHO in tackling Covid-19 [Video]Government approves £35m to support WHO in tackling Covid-19

The International Development Secretary says she has approved £35 million to support the work of the World Health Organization (WHO) in tackling the spread of the coronavirus. Speaking after a Cobra..

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder [Video]Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Travel expert Simon Calder urges people not to avoid travel because of fears of contracting the Coronavirus but says people can take sensible precautions like using contactless instead of cash and..

Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure the coronavirus (FB)

Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure the coronavirus (FB)· *Facebook is tightening up its rules on ads that reference the coronavirus outbreak.* · *It is banning ads that mentioned it if they attempt to "create a...
10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure the coronavirus.* A spokesperson told...
Tweets about this

Cybermum_AU

Alex Merton-McCann Facebook will ban ads claiming to cure the #coronavirus https://t.co/i0BUWXdYZU 3 hours ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @Gizmodo: Facebook claims it's cracking down on ads promising to cure or prevent coronavirus https://t.co/bAUXn1omG1 https://t.co/w2Jdv5… 5 hours ago

RBJRON

💧Ron Jones❄ RT @smh: As concerns about the coronavirus epidemic increase, Facebook to ban ads claiming to cure coronavirus https://t.co/FvH5y2jZdl 5 hours ago

therealninjabob

ninjabob RT @ZulaQi: Facebook Bans on Ads Claiming to Cure or Prevent Coronavirus https://t.co/9ENjBaB4ck 6 hours ago

ZulaQi

Zula Facebook Bans on Ads Claiming to Cure or Prevent Coronavirus https://t.co/9ENjBaB4ck 6 hours ago

JCSura

Juank Facebook Claims It's Cracking Down on Ads Promising to Cure or Prevent Coronavirus https://t.co/cdiwQY4vFt https://t.co/EFuGxQs953 7 hours ago

MSMWatchdog2013

Not a Canberra Bubbler 🌲🌏🌲 Facebook to ban ads claiming to cure coronavirus https://t.co/Nz0nJ0Qe0w 7 hours ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald As concerns about the coronavirus epidemic increase, Facebook to ban ads claiming to cure coronavirus https://t.co/FvH5y2jZdl 7 hours ago

