Ole Miss apologizes to black protesters arrested in 1970

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi has apologized to dozens of African Americans who were arrested in 1970 for protesting racial inequality on the mostly white campus where Confederate images were a deeply ingrained part of campus culture. “I am sorry it took us 50 years to do this,” Provost Noel Wilkin said […]
