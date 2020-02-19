Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill

Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Olympic swimming legend Ian Thorpe will campaign against the Morrison government's proposed religious discrimination laws at Parliament House.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Religious discrimination bill backfires on Christians

Under Scott Morrison’s religious discrimination bill, life will be easier for businesses if they simply do not hire Christians.
The Age

Religious discrimination bill – Porter must fix it or ditch it

The religious discrimination bill in its current form is a powerful “sword” for people of all faiths to inflict harms on other people.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanellM54

JanellM RT @SBSNews: Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe is ramping up his concerns over the Morrison government's proposed religious discriminati… 6 seconds ago

NEILDav80815508

@NEILDavies RT @AussiemacJ: Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill https://t.co/9xlKTK23u4 via @SBSNews 39 minutes ago

ThomasWaltersAU

Thomas Walters Hack Ian Thorpe fights religious bill because he thinkks it descriminates against women. What he is really pushing… https://t.co/uYs6DCK6YB 45 minutes ago

ACLWDiannRH

Dr Diann Rodgers-Healey RT @FocusNewsNow: Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill #auspol #IanThorpe https://t.co/0ZuMGg4pFy 1 hour ago

LuckyOZBloke

Bruce Taggart RT @alawriedejesus: "Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe has joined the chorus opposing the Morrison government's proposed religious discr… 2 hours ago

ZhangChengjuzzi

Zhang Chengjun RT @PrideinSportAU: #InTheNews: "Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe has joined the chorus opposing the proposed religious discrimination… 2 hours ago

PrideinSportAU

Pride in Sport Australia #InTheNews: "Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe has joined the chorus opposing the proposed religious discrimina… https://t.co/Q30hvONYEH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.