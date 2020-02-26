Global  

Macaulay Culkin Cast for Season 10 of American Horror Story

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Macaulay Culkin Cast for Season 10 of American Horror StoryMacaulay Culkin has been unveiled as one of the many stars set to join American Horror Story for Season 10. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, series showrunner and co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a video to announce the full cast for the tenth...
News video: Macaulay Culkin Joins Cast of 'American Horror Story'

