Trump accuses cable TV of making coronavirus look 'as bad as possible'
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () By Susan Heavey and Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely outbreak. Trump on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that CNN and MSNBC, both of which frequently criticize him, "are doing everything possible to make (the coronavirus) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets," adding: "USA in great shape!"...
On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.". It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, via 'The New York Times'.
Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'. The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. I think that's a problem that's going to go..