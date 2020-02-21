Global  

Johnny Depp 'texted friend saying he would burn and drown Amber Heard', court hears

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Johnny Depp 'texted friend saying he would burn and drown Amber Heard', court hearsHollywood star Johnny Depp sent messages to actor friend Paul Bettany suggesting he would "burn" and "drown" girlfriend Amber Heard during their volatile relationship, a court has heard. ......
News video: Johnny Depp reportedly joked he wanted to 'burn' and 'drown' Amber Heard in texts

Johnny Depp reportedly joked he wanted to 'burn' and 'drown' Amber Heard in texts 00:47

 Johnny Depp allegedly joked he should "burn" and "drown" now-ex-wife Amber Heard in a series of text messages in 2013 to his actor friend Paul Bettany.

Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel [Video]Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp’s ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in comments quoted by..

Johnny Depp fans petition for end to Amber Heard's L'Oreal contract [Video]Johnny Depp fans petition for end to Amber Heard's L'Oreal contract

Thousands of Johnny Depp fans have signed a petition urging L'Oreal beauty bosses to cancel Amber Heard's contract over allegations suggesting she abused her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp Arrives to Court for UK Tabloid Libel Lawsuit Regarding Amber Heard Abuse Allegations

Johnny Depp is heading into court. The 56-year-old actor was spotted arriving with his legal team to High Court for the case against The Sun on Wednesday...
Just Jared

Johnny Depp threatened to 'burn' and 'drown' Amber Heard in texts, court hears

Actor makes court appearance in London
Independent

