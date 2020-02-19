Global  

Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ChampionshipsNovak Djokovic improved his imperious record to 15-0 this year following a 6-3 6-1 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 59 minutes at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The world No 1 made it through to the quarter-finals for the 11th time in as many...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win 02:00

 Serb star Novak Djokovic looks ahead to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the world number one returns to action following his Australian Open triumph.

