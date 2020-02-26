Global  

Manchester City appeals UEFA Champions League ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Manchester City appeals UEFA Champions League ban to Court of Arbitration for SportManchester City has of its Champions League ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the court announced Wednesday ahead of City's UCL match against Real Madrid. Manchester City was banned for two seasons from UEFA competition (Champions League and Europa League) and fined €30 million for breaking Financial Fair Play rules on Feb. 14. The punishment came after an investigation into the English club, and the...
News video: City’s ban appealed: What’s next?

City’s ban appealed: What’s next? 03:34

 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol analyses what is next for Manchester City after their appeal against a two-year European ban was registered at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Manchester City appeals UEFA Champions League ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The timetable for a resolution remains unclear
Man City European ban: Court of Arbitration for Sport confirm registration of Premier League club’s appeal against UEFA sanctions

Manchester City’s quest to have their European ban and £24.9million fine overturned has officially begun with the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirming...
