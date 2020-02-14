Global  

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statementFormer Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he...
 Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he resigned. He said:...

Recent related news from verified sources

Sajid Javid warns Boris Johnson against spending splurge after shock resignation and takes swipe at Dominic Cummings

'It would not be right to pass the bill for our day-to-day consumption to our children and grandchildren', former chancellor says
Independent

Boris Johnson’s adviser shake-up ‘not in the national interest’ – Javid

Boris Johnson’s move to assume greater control over the Treasury is not in the national interest, Sajid Javid warned.
Belfast Telegraph


