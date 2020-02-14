18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement 02:12 Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he resigned. He said:...