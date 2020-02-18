Global  

Michael Bloomberg accused of paying people to cheer for him at election debate

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg accused of paying people to cheer for him at election debateDemocratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg received loud applause and whoops at the latest TV debate with his rivals – cheers that some said were suspiciously enthusiastic given his lacklustre performance. The former New York mayor needed a strong showing at the debate to recover from his first appearance with the other candidates in Nevada, which was generally agreed to have been a disaster for his campaign. However, while his performance was more confident and better received than his last, various commentators noticed that the audience in the room seemed to be cheering Mr Bloomberg on with a vigour and frequency that his words did not warrant. Download the new Independent...
