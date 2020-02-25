Apple doesn’t let movie villains use iPhones, says director Rian Johnson

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

does not let villains use its iPhone on screen, according to director Apple does not let villains use its iPhone on screen, according to director Rian Johnson . The director suggested that – in addition to being an enlightening fact about how Apple lets its product be used in films – it could also serve as a helpful way to try and work out the true motivations of on-screen characters. Johnson made the admission as he was promoting his latest film, Knives Out, and was discussing the props that could be seen in one of the shots. He noted that Jamie Lee Curtis was holding an iPhone – and that viewers might be able to read into her character as a result. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now He... 👓 View full article

