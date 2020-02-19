Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > France reports second coronavirus death, Italian link in another case

France reports second coronavirus death, Italian link in another case

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
France reports second coronavirus death, Italian link in another casePARIS — A second person suffering from the coronavirus has died in France, and a Frenchman who had traveled to Italy’s Lombardy region had also tested positive, the country’s health authorities said on Wednesday. France is on high alert after neighboring Italy became a new front in the global fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which the U.S. Centres...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported [Video]Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa [Video]Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France reports second coronavirus death: health official

A second person infected with the coronavirus has died in France, the country's health authorities said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Hong Kong records second coronavirus death: hospital spokeswoman

Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by the new coronavirus on Wednesday, a Princess Margaret Hospital spokeswoman told Reuters.
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.