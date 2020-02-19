France reports second coronavirus death, Italian link in another case
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () PARIS — A second person suffering from the coronavirus has died in France, and a Frenchman who had traveled to Italy’s Lombardy region had also tested positive, the country’s health authorities said on Wednesday. France is on high alert after neighboring Italy became a new front in the global fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which the U.S. Centres...
A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials...