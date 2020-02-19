France reports second coronavirus death, Italian link in another case

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources France reports second coronavirus death: health official A second person infected with the coronavirus has died in France, the country's health authorities said on Wednesday.

Reuters 12 hours ago



Hong Kong records second coronavirus death: hospital spokeswoman Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by the new coronavirus on Wednesday, a Princess Margaret Hospital spokeswoman told Reuters.

Reuters 1 week ago





Tweets about this