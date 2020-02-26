Clive Cussler, adventure novelist, dead at 88

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Clive Cussler, the million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt, has died.
