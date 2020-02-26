Global  

Clive Cussler, adventure novelist, dead at 88

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Clive Cussler, the million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt, has died.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prolific Author, Maritime Historian Clive Cussler Dead At 88

Prolific Author, Maritime Historian Clive Cussler Dead At 88 00:35

 Renowned author and sea explorer Clive Cussler has died. He was 88. According to CNN, his family made the announcement on Monday, in a Facebook post. Cussler had a Ph.D. in maritime history. He was known for his books about underwater shipwreck discoveries -- both fiction and nonfiction. His books...

Clive Cussler, million-selling adventure writer, dies at 88

Clive Cussler, the million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill-seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels...
Japan Today

Clive Cussler, prolific adventure novelist and creator of Dirk Pitt, is dead at 88

Prolific adventure novelist Clive Cussler has died at 88. His books, many featuring globetrotting adventurer Dirk Pitt, sold millions of copies.
USATODAY.com


