Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf. Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain. “It will probably put us against it a little bit,” Boone […]
