Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Air New Zealand profit falls on low demand and Hong Kong unrest

Air New Zealand profit falls on low demand and Hong Kong unrest

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Air New Zealand has reported a 33 per cent slide in profit on the back of slower demand, a weak cargo market, one-off costs and civil unrest in Hong Kong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Air Mattress! Air New Zealand Debuts Sleep Pods for Economy Class

Air Mattress! Air New Zealand Debuts Sleep Pods for Economy Class 00:39

 Most of us have slept on an air mattress at one time or another, but what about sleeping up in the air? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man [Video]Coronavirus 'coffin house' in Hong Kong is a prison for this man

Hopefully, this man living in one of China's "coffin houses" doesn't suffer from claustrophobia. As the Wuhan coronavirus spreads, Simon Wong, a Hong Kong resident, is just one of the many people whose..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:53Published

Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds [Video]Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Air New Zealand cuts more flights

Coronavirus: Air New Zealand cuts more flightsBy RNZ Air New Zealand is making further cuts to domestic, trans-Tasman, and Asian services to counter the impact of Covid-19.The airline said flights to...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •bizjournalsMotley FoolReuters IndiaJapan Today

Delta Air Lines cancels Seattle-Osaka summer flights due to low demand amid coronavirus outbreak

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it has suspended its usual Seattle to Osaka holiday flight services to Japan for the summer of 2020. The Atlanta-based...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.