Trump campaign sues New York Times in libel lawsuit involving Russia coverage

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, claims the newspaper intentionally published a false story in 2019 related to the Russia investigation.
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by...

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues New York Times for libel

Lawsuit says the newspaper ran false claims about Russia conspiracy in 2019 opinion piece
FT.com

Trump Campaign Sues New York Times For Libel Over Russia Story

(RFE/RL) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT), accusing it of falsely asserting a...
Eurasia Review


