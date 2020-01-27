ABC suspends reporter caught in Project Veritas ‘sting’

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with.” Wright also used a common vulgarity to describe why he didn’t like the president in a conversation recorded by Project Veritas, […]
 ABC News reportedly suspended veteran correspondent David Wright over comments he made in a video from Project Veritas.

