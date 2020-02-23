Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming [Video]Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false...
Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersFT.comNYTimes.comDaily CallerDeutsche WelleRIA Nov.MediaiteThe VergeReuters IndiaUSATODAY.com

Afghanistan- NYT Ticked Off for Publishing Haqqani's Article

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) KABUL - An influential US lawmaker has assailed The New York Times for carrying an opinion piece by Taliban''s...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoanInmon

Covfefe Joanie RT @davidjoachim: 🚨 BREAKING: Trump campaign says it’s suing NYT for libel NYT “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of & co… 26 seconds ago

queenbeeofaz

Seanna P RT @AKA_RealDirty: The Trump campaign is suing @nytimes for liable 2019 op-ed. @LaraLeaTrump says The first amendment doesn’t give you the… 8 minutes ago

LesRhoads

Les🍑Rhoads RT @ripdiction_rip: More often than naught Media raises a brow. Trump raises them both in surprise and awe the***gets away with so mu… 9 minutes ago

Darkbird18

Charles Wharry Top story: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece - Reuters… https://t.co/cUgTreU0sI 10 minutes ago

HomeForHomeless

Homes For Homeless Top story: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece - Reuters… https://t.co/zJMzbgr4bn 11 minutes ago

BluESinTX

Edith Sam RT @kaitlancollins: The Trump campaign says it's suing the New York Times over this op-ed from last March, "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro… 13 minutes ago

carynmiller2

carynmiller Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece https://t.co/477YWEYohG 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.