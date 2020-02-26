Global  

Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described as a shooting with multiple casualties.
Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: What we know about the Molson Coors shooter

What we know about the Molson Coors shooter 01:59

 At this moment, this is what we've learned about the person who shot and killed five people at Molson Coors.

'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting [Video]'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting

Molson Coors Brewing Company has hundreds of employees at the Milwaukee campus. The intersection of 46th and State became a designated pick up location for workers. It was there we saw lots of hugs and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

National leaders react to Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]National leaders react to Molson Coors mass shooting

Reaction on the mass shooting at Molson Coors has been coming in from across the country, including the White House.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

"Multiple people" were killed in a mass shooting at a Molson Coors Beverage Co facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday, with the suspect apparently among the dead,...
Reuters

Several people killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors HQ workplace shooting

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors...
bizjournals


DemoG19

Demand Ethics in Government 🌊 RT @RepRaskin: America mourns the victims of the deadly mass shooting in Milwaukee today and calls for an end to the continuing epidemic of… 2 hours ago

RepRaskin

Rep. Jamie Raskin America mourns the victims of the deadly mass shooting in Milwaukee today and calls for an end to the continuing ep… https://t.co/pWQSVfO02B 3 hours ago

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @clintonkowach: Six people dead, including gunman after shooting in Milwaukee https://t.co/kp1dInZCCb #News #Bibleprophecy #Truth #Knowl… 3 hours ago

lorieannemills

Lorieannemills RT @ottawasuncom: Six shot dead, including gunman, at Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee https://t.co/K20PtWrKRV https://t.co/MTZlhLUJHc 3 hours ago

clintonkowach

Clinton Kowach Six people dead, including gunman after shooting in Milwaukee https://t.co/kp1dInZCCb #News #Bibleprophecy #Truth… https://t.co/nSTAunPW2r 3 hours ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Six shot dead, including gunman, at Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee https://t.co/K20PtWrKRV https://t.co/MTZlhLUJHc 3 hours ago

PeterMagoma47

#SWAHILI_RAPPER🌍 RT @SABCNewsOnline: Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee https://t.co/jxEZAVz03O https://t.co/eIXsNlAsWy 3 hours ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen Six shot dead, including gunman, at Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee https://t.co/zX3sxmcpYG https://t.co/JxenNnqB0u 3 hours ago

