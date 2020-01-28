Global  

Former Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin gets 3 years in prison for beating woman

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former TCU and Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend.
 Boykin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with a witness in June 2019, along with two misdemeanor charges.

Former QB Boykin gets prison for beating woman

Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018...
ESPN

Woman granted clemency got support from another ex-prisoner

DALLAS (AP) — Along with the with the former governor of Illinois, former New York Police Department commissioner and others named in President Donald...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

CitaWertz

Cita Wertz Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading gu… https://t.co/f551jJ8Wm6 6 minutes ago

All_U_Can_Learn

edu self Former QB Boykin gets prison for beating woman https://t.co/j4CQRicxve 16 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @LetsTalkFF: "Former QB Boykin gets prison for beating woman" https://t.co/Li6LZ7dniT via ESPN #NFL #ESPN #NFLNews 17 minutes ago

LetsTalkFF

LetsTalkFF 🏈 "Former QB Boykin gets prison for beating woman" https://t.co/Li6LZ7dniT via ESPN #NFL #ESPN #NFLNews 18 minutes ago

cb765

xXNONxFICTIONXx RT @SeaTimesSports: Former Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to ch… 24 minutes ago

SeahawksReddit

/r/Seahawks https://t.co/05hdF6T5GF Former Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin sentenced to 3 years in prison #Seahawks #NFL #GoHawks 37 minutes ago

TimP103

Tim Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading gu… https://t.co/ydGuyyybix 37 minutes ago

Insider_Sports

Insider_Sports Former QB Boykin gets prison for beating woman https://t.co/MKBMHObYJg 38 minutes ago

