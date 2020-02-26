Global  

Milwaukee Shooting: Multiple People Killed at Molson Coors

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
The gunman was believed to be among those killed.
News video: Multiple deaths after shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Multiple deaths after shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee 01:05

 Milwaukee police were responding to a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors Beverage Co facility on Wednesday, with local media reporting a mass shooting that caused multiple casualties. Jillian Kitchener has more.

At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting [Video]At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief..

Police Chief Morales gives update on Molson Coors campus shooting [Video]Police Chief Morales gives update on Molson Coors campus shooting

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales giave an update to media following the Molson Coors campus shooting.

Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. The dead...
SeattlePI.com

Multiple people dead in shooting at Milwaukee Molson Coors office

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.
Denver Post

Danger619Danger

🌲Danger🇺🇸 RT @intheMatrixxx: Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in Molson Coors shooting https://t.co/yEmxDMMaVc 10 seconds ago

slewis305

Stephanie M Lewis Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in shooting at brewer: AGAIN! When will this STOP! https://t.co/iqdMkFqIEh via @AOL 15 seconds ago

Awkward_Jan

virgil van donk (peggy)✌ RT @AP: Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at the Molson Coors corporate complex in Milwaukee, the city's mayor says. https://t… 16 seconds ago

DellaDek

Della Strauss RT @CGTNOfficial: Five people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday on the Molson Coors Brewing Company campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, th… 19 seconds ago

AmyDozer

Amy Dozer RT @WUWMradio: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus. The… 42 seconds ago

MaThenjM

MaThenj RT @latimes: Milwaukee's mayor says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus. https://t.co/INl… 42 seconds ago

briannatownems

Brianna Towne, MS RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Multiple people were killed, including a gunman, after a shooting at a Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwauke… 51 seconds ago

NYAGV1

NYAGV RT @NYGovCuomo: Multiple innocent people were killed in yet another mass shooting, this time in Milwaukee. My heart breaks for the victims.… 51 seconds ago

