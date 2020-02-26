Global  

Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia op-ed

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
President Trump's reelection campaign is suing the newspaper for libel due to an opinion piece from a year ago. Filed in New York's State Supreme Court, it accuses the Times of intentionally defaming Trump.
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by Chris...

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues New York Times Co. over Russia stories

President Donald Trump escalated his war against the press by suing New York Times Co., accusing it of knowingly publishing false and defamatory statements...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan TodayAl JazeeraThe VergeNYTimes.comFT.comCBS NewsDaily CallerFOXNews.comIndependentMediaiteRIA Nov.Reuters IndiaUSATODAY.com

