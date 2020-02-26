Global  

Delhi violence a chilling reminder of 2002 Gujarat riots: Yechury

Hindu Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The violence in Delhi is a “chilling reminder” of the 2002 Gujarat riots, when the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the
'Riots a part of life': Haryana minister sparks controversy on Delhi violence

‘Riots a part of life’: Haryana minister sparks controversy on Delhi violence 01:05

 Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala sparked controversy on Thursday with his remarks on the communal riots in Delhi. The minister, who was asked about the recent violence in the national capital, said 'riots keep on happening'. "They have been happening in the past too..It is a part of...

Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News

Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against leaders over hate speech; Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Police say 106 arrested in connection with Delhi violence..

Delhi violence: Judge who ordered FIRs against hate speech transferred| Oneindia News

Delhi HC judge who ordered FIRs for hate speech transferred; Law Minister says judge's transfer is routine; North-East Delhi witnesses late-night unrest again; Death toll in riots rises to 32; Bernie..

Delhi violence 'chilling reminder' of 2002 Gujarat riots: Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the violence in Delhi is a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots. He said there was no way to...
Saddened by recent riots, genocide given communal colours: Mamata on Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Centre terming the communal violence in Delhi a 'state-sponsored genocide and that BJP was...
