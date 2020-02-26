Global  

At least five dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors beer company

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
The gunman was also killed during the shooting in the mid-western state of Wisconsin.
News video: 5 Victims, Suspected Gunman Killed In Milwaukee Shooting

5 Victims, Suspected Gunman Killed In Milwaukee Shooting 02:15

 Five innocent people and a suspected gunman are dead after a shooting at a major beer manufacturing complex in Milwaukee; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

'Senseless Violence': Employee Kills Five Coworkers at Molson Coors; Shooter Dead [Video]'Senseless Violence': Employee Kills Five Coworkers at Molson Coors; Shooter Dead

Milwaukee police said five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot by a coworker at their workplace Wednesday afternoon.

Gunman fatally shoots 5 people then kills himself in Milwaukee [Video]Gunman fatally shoots 5 people then kills himself in Milwaukee

President Donald Trump confirmed that a shooter &quot;has taken the lives of five people&quot; in a shooting at Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

"Multiple people" were killed in a mass shooting at a Molson Coors Beverage Co facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday, with the suspect apparently among the dead,...
Reuters

Milwaukee shooting: Active shooter at US brewing company Molson Coors

Milwaukee shooting: Active shooter at US brewing company Molson CoorsAn active shooter is believed to be on the site of a Milwaukee brewing company.USA Today reported that Molson Coors had ordered its employees to find a safe...
New Zealand Herald


