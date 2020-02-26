Stanton become latest Yanks injury woe, likely misses opener

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf, another significant injury for a team that was beset by health problems last season. Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain. “It will […] 👓 View full article

