South Korea and U.S. indefinitely postpone joint military drills over coronavirus
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () South Korea and the United States will postpone joint military drills until further notice, defense officials in Seoul said on Thursday, amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in South Korea that has now infected soldiers from both countries.
Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for March 22-29 in the southern city of Busan but now will be held June 21-28....
Sydney/Seoul — Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Eurasia Review