New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials have confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California that could be a sign that the virus is spreading in a U.S. community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday night. It is a person in California who had no known travel to a […]
News video: First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento

First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento 02:38

 Health officials on Wednesday confirmed that a new coronavirus case of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County and is currently being treated in Sacramento County. Katie Nielsen reports. (2-26-2020)

