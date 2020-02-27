New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials have confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California that could be a sign that the virus is spreading in a U.S. community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday night. It is a person in California who had no known travel to a […]
Health officials on Wednesday confirmed that a new coronavirus case of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County and is currently being treated in Sacramento County. Katie Nielsen reports. (2-26-2020)
The nation's first coronavirus case of unknown origin was discovered in Northern California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on... FOXNews.com Also reported by •SFGate •Reuters •Newsday •Eurasia Review •CBC.ca