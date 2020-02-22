Global  

Mexico to let cruise ship dock as crew member found to have flu, not coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020
A cruise ship with more than 6,000 people aboard was given permission on Wednesday to dock in Mexico after passengers were denied entry in two Caribbean ports due to fears, later disproven, that a crew member was infected with the coronavirus.
