Canada preparing a Plan B pandemic response in case coronavirus containment fails
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Canada is still pursuing a "containment" position to the coronavirus, but officials are preparing a robust response plan in the event of widespread transmission of the virus, says Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo.
Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...
Sydney/Seoul — Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the... WorldNews Also reported by •CTV News •Eurasia Review •CP24 •CBC.ca