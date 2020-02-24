Global  

Canada preparing a Plan B pandemic response in case coronavirus containment fails

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Canada is still pursuing a "containment" position to the coronavirus, but officials are preparing a robust response plan in the event of widespread transmission of the virus, says Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo.
News video: Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23

 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty gives coronavirus response update [Video]Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty gives coronavirus response update

The UK's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty summarises the key points in the country's response to the coronavirus issue and how the problem should be dealt with. Mr Whitty outlines the tactics his..

World Health Organisation: Coronavirus has pandemic potential [Video]World Health Organisation: Coronavirus has pandemic potential

The World Health Organisation's director-general says that Covid-19 has the potential to become a pandemic and has called on countries to get prepared for inevitable infections. With Brazil on..

Canada prepares pandemic response plan as coronavirus cases continue to climb

Canada is preparing to respond to a possible pandemic as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb around the globe.
CBC.ca

Number of new coronavirus infections now higher outside China than inside

Number of new coronavirus infections now higher outside China than insideSydney/Seoul — Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV NewsEurasia ReviewCP24CBC.ca

