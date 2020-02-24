Canada preparing a Plan B pandemic response in case coronavirus containment fails

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...