Saudi Arabia suspends entry for religious pilgrims over coronavirus fears

Recent related videos from verified sources Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published 5 days ago South Korean Church Says Coronavirus Is The 'Devil's Deed' The "devil's deed" and a "test of faith" is what the leader of a South Korean religious movement is calling the coronavirus. Lee Man-hee is the self-proclaimed messiah of the church that is at the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus Saudi Arabia has suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry has said.

News24 4 hours ago



Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Umrah Pilgrimage Over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has suspended entry into the country for individuals seeking to perform Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah due to fears over the...

Eurasia Review 9 hours ago





