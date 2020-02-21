Saudi Arabia suspends entry for religious pilgrims over coronavirus fears

Global  

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the ministry of foreign affairs announced on Twitter on Thursday amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.
