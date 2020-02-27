Frink, South Carolina hold off Georgia in OT, 94-90

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sophomore forward Alanzo Frink obliterated his former career-high with 22 points and Jermaine Couisnard hit five foul shots in overtime to help the Gamecocks rally past Georgia 94-90 on Wednesday night. Frink led a South Carolina interior that posted 54 points in the paint, an offensive outburst for which […]
