Frink, South Carolina hold off Georgia in OT, 94-90 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sophomore forward Alanzo Frink obliterated his former career-high with 22 points and Jermaine Couisnard hit five foul shots in overtime to help the Gamecocks rally past Georgia 94-90 on Wednesday night. Frink led a South Carolina interior that posted 54 points in the paint, an offensive outburst for which […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MDJ Online South Carolina sophomore forward Alanzo Frink obliterated his former career-high with 22 points and Jermaine Couisn… https://t.co/cnoZ4srHRm 4 minutes ago Cobb Football Friday South Carolina sophomore forward Alanzo Frink obliterated his former career-high with 22 points and Jermaine Couisn… https://t.co/4uczBpA5T2 4 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson Frink, South Carolina hold off Georgia in OT, 94-90 https://t.co/wPmG149AGl https://t.co/IWsiDY8WAh 26 minutes ago The Breaking News Headlines Frink, South Carolina hold off Georgia in OT, 94-90 https://t.co/xIQoqRRrRo https://t.co/YbkCTp39Th 33 minutes ago