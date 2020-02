Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 108-94 win Wednesday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost All-Star center Joel Embiid with a sprained left shoulder in the first quarter. The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst […]