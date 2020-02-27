Global  

Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The ad plays an audio passage from Obama's 1995 memoir, "Dreams from My Father," to allude that Biden supports  "plantation politics."
0
Chicago S-T

Obama demands TV stations yank "despicable" ad about Biden

Obama's lawyers sending letter insisting stations stop airing ad that make it sound as though he's criticizing Biden's support of the black community
CBS News

POTUS45stinks

Andrew Mark Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words. GOP usi… https://t.co/4tCxUEvP4l 55 seconds ago

RiversLittle

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 LittleRivers 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 RT @trump_gays: #Obama is upset because this ad is uncovering the truth! Now he's acting like a dictator, demanding TV stations to stop air… 1 minute ago

Snowfall007

MonaLisa Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words https://t.co/Nln4HCxa28 2 minutes ago

RebornUnicorn1

Reborn Unicorn 🦋🦄 RT @spiritquestmoon: Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses ... https://t.co/foYB… 2 minutes ago

LottieCaldwel14

Lottie Caldwell Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses ... https://t.co/0EhB1VKkDD via @Yahoo 2 minutes ago

andre_degarza

Andre DeGarza Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words… https://t.co/hdoKkxBR5n 3 minutes ago

OlaOgunyale

Ola Ogunyale Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words https://t.co/v0SuQfQ62p 3 minutes ago

Max111206

MaxineElizabeth1 Obama demands TV stations stop airing 'despicable' anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses ... https://t.co/XWVSL3gZI7 via @YahooNews 9 minutes ago

