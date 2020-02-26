Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > George Clooney > George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso: 'Work will be done'

George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso: 'Work will be done'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
George Clooney says he's "surprised and saddened" to hear allegations of child labor raised against Nespresso, where he serves as a brand ambassador.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

George Clooney Asserts Nespresso 'Has Work to Do' Amid Link to Child Labor

The 'Money Monster' star, who has endorsed the coffee company over the past four years, admits he is 'surprised and saddened' by journalist Anthony Barnett's...
AceShowbiz

George Clooney 'Saddened' by Nespresso Child Labor, Vows to Fix It

George Clooney's vowing to take action after an investigation linked child labor to farms used by Nespresso ... the coffee brand he's been the face of since...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.