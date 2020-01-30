Global  

Justice Murlidhar's transfer to Punjab and Haryana High Court notified

Hindu Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
He had come to the rescue of patients stuck in a hospital in northeast Delhi and asked the police to escort them safely out of the hospital to another one
Recent related news from verified sources

Centre notifies transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi high court to Punjab and Haryana high court

The Centre on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi HC to the Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC Collegium had earlier recommended his transfer....
IndiaTimes

Delhi violence: Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court; Bar Council expresses shock

This was a routine transfer as the Supreme Court Collegium had already recommended the same on February 12, several days before riots broke out in Northeast...
Zee News

