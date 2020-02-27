Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saudi Arabia > Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners' entry for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourism from countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Umrah Pilgrimage Over Coronavirus Fears

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry into the country for  individuals seeking to perform Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah due to fears over the...
Eurasia Review

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims to Mecca

The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily", the foreign ministry said in a...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.