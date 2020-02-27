Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus



Recent related news from verified sources Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry For Umrah Pilgrimage Over Coronavirus Fears Saudi Arabia has suspended entry into the country for individuals seeking to perform Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah due to fears over the...

Eurasia Review 4 hours ago



Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims to Mecca The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily", the foreign ministry said in a...

IndiaTimes 40 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this