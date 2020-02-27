Global  

US may have first 'community spread' coronavirus case as Donald Trump considers new restrictions

SBS Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A patient found to have coronavirus in California on Thursday may be the first US case of "community spread".
News video: Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared

Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're Prepared 03:03

 There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Sixty are in the United States. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Trump mulls travel bans on Italy, SKorea over coronavirus

Trump mulls travel bans on Italy, SKorea over coronavirusWASHINGTON, D.C.: Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering US travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea over coronavirus fears, adding the situation...
WorldNews

New U.S. coronavirus case could be from unknown origin

Â new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the...
Newsday


jm44dog

JM44dog RT @ShimonPro: The patient didn't have any relevant travel history nor exposure to another known patient. It may be the first US case of "c… 42 seconds ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @CNN: The case may be the first US instance of the coronavirus being transmitted by "community spread," meaning the patient wouldn't hav… 2 minutes ago

PhantomWhovian

Beaniegram RT @megtirrell: CDC confirms U.S. patient in California who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another case, no… 7 minutes ago

windsgroup

Bernard L. Fontaine, Jr., CIH, CSP, FAIHA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case of community spread in US — how the indiv… https://t.co/vu5uPT1JCV 7 minutes ago

BetteWo67187229

🕶 OleHippieChick 🗽 BetteWolf 🇺🇸 RT @LadyJYYC: The sycophants and neutered poodle lapdogs have no experience, plan or expertise. He’s silenced scientists and professionals… 11 minutes ago

LadyJYYC

Jaq The sycophants and neutered poodle lapdogs have no experience, plan or expertise. He’s silenced scientists and prof… https://t.co/sZU2MltbL6 12 minutes ago

Queenhildaglam

Queenhildaglam👑🌊 RT @coffeeownsme: 2) Azar, Pence and Trump have all downplayed the potential effects of the coronavirus, despite warnings from the US Cente… 15 minutes ago

coffeeownsme

Dr. Duncan Renaldo,Ph.D 2) Azar, Pence and Trump have all downplayed the potential effects of the coronavirus, despite warnings from the US… https://t.co/z8UPDfCrgf 16 minutes ago

