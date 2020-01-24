Global  

Game on: How will West Coast use their star signing and ruckman?

The Age Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
There are storms forecast and an opponent riddled with injury, but West Coast's clash with Essendon holds much intrigue for the debut of Tim Kelly and Nic Naitanui for the first time together.
Mitch_Woodcock

Mitchell Woodcock Amazing. The pre-season game between West Coast and Essendon has been postponed for five minutes due to lightning.… https://t.co/GsTXTW7EB4 2 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

FOX FOOTY It's Nic Nat's first pre-season game in 4 years, and @WestCoastEagles fans' chance to see Tim Kelly. How will… https://t.co/grpPAiUvLO 3 hours ago

WestCoastEagles

West Coast Eagles Swing by West Coast Health and High Performance at tonight's game! Jack Darling will be at the clinic pre-game! Fi… https://t.co/M9v0KYenzh 5 hours ago

9NewsPerth

Nine News Perth RT @WAtoday: Ruckman Nic Naitanui will play his first pre-season game in four years and the Eagles will get their first look at star signin… 6 hours ago

WAtoday

WAtoday Ruckman Nic Naitanui will play his first pre-season game in four years and the Eagles will get their first look at… https://t.co/kOJe4SCIdD 7 hours ago

