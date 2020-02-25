Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: Outbreak Has Reached at Least 44 Countries

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The virus is on every continent but Antarctica, with more new cases now being reported outside China than within it.
News video: WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic 01:22

 GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing concern and prompting the WHO to say countries should be in 'a phase of preparedness' for a possible...

Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Streets, restaurants and landmarks in the city are unusually quiet as Italy battles the virus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:57Published

A glimpse into life in a panic-stricken Italy [Video]A glimpse into life in a panic-stricken Italy

As Italy struggles to contain the Coronavirus, here are the effects in everything from tourism to football.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global cases top 80,000, 2 more in Thailand: Virus update

Thailand recorded two new cases of coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak to countries from Italy to Iran sparked concerns about a pandemic, with the number...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •WorldNews

Coronavirus: Covid-19 outbreak worsens with 45 countries confirming virus infections

Coronavirus: Covid-19 outbreak worsens with 45 countries confirming virus infectionsA person in California is believed to be the first person to contract coronavirus despite not having travelled outside the United States or coming into contact...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

_SimplySamy_

Sameer Hasan RT @AJEnglish: The world is 'on the brink of a coronavirus pandemic'. Follow the latest on the #COVID19 outbreak: https://t.co/DOybi16EED… 21 seconds ago

Reply2world

ripples of world Coronavirus news: two more UK patients test positive as Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages - live updates https://t.co/im80DK1UUd 24 seconds ago

godless__man

الإيمان بالخرافة كفر Coronavirus news: two more UK patients test positive as Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages - live updates https://t.co/gBxmZFkHnQ 50 seconds ago

VanillaBear

🌹🦆 #DontBeASucker 🌐 🦆🌹 RT @NBCNews: 15th confirmed case of coronavirus contracted in U.S. may be first with no known source, CDC says. https://t.co/ZDE1kU9qG3 51 seconds ago

vwstuart

Stuart Neil RT @VapinGreek: .@JeromeAdamsMD @Surgeon_General told us not to worry about the Corona virus now we are seeing a break out in the US. Give… 4 minutes ago

agudafc

aguda fc RT @BoomRadioNG: Coronavirus Live Updates: Outbreak Has Reached at Least 44 Countries https://t.co/xs3frublFY 4 minutes ago

SaraIjaz20

Sara Ijaz RT @dwnews: Latest on coronavirus: - Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims visiting Mecca. - China and South Korea report 767 new cases… 4 minutes ago

ARROWGENJI

INSAI.K Coronavirus news: two more UK patients test positive as Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages - live updates https://t.co/XTFHTp3qee 4 minutes ago

