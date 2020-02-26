Global  

Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Hindu Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Minister’s reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.
Recent related news from verified sources

Centre notifies transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi high court to Punjab and Haryana high court

The Centre on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi HC to the Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC Collegium had earlier recommended his transfer....
IndiaTimes

'Consent taken, process followed': Government on transfer of judge hearing Delhi violence case

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar was transferred following the recommendation of the Supreme Court...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express

