BhaktMukthBharat RT @TOIIndiaNews: Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad https://t.co/4DApmmetj9 5 seconds ago Shubham Singh RT @rsprasad: Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegiu… 18 seconds ago Sinbad The Sailor Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad https://t.co/FhSiseJ95m via @timesofindia 26 seconds ago Subrata Kumar Saha RT @NewIndianXpress: #DelhiRiots2020 | After Congress alleged that #JusticeMuralidhar was transferred from #DelhiHighCourt to save BJP lead… 49 seconds ago ML Gupta RT @ANI: Union Minister RS Prasad: Transfer of Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court… 56 seconds ago