Damien Harrison (Slaymo) THREAD: I have something important I think all of us should consider: https://t.co/ewl39WJ87C 19 minutes ago Carol Duncan RT @slaymoaus: Any plans we make, taking this into account, must be predicated on the assumption that there be both a massive strain on our… 26 minutes ago Damien Harrison (Slaymo) Any plans we make, taking this into account, must be predicated on the assumption that there be both a massive stra… https://t.co/ppehUww2QD 35 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald Concerns coronavirus outbreak may converge with state's flu season https://t.co/FkaSOnCIKr 1 hour ago