Concerns coronavirus outbreak may converge with state's flu season

The Age Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Health authorities are preparing from a coronavirus outbreak in the midst of flu season and warning the public to stay away from overstretched emergency departments unless they are seriously ill.
News video: How to protect your child from the flu

How to protect your child from the flu 01:38

 The coronavirus outbreak has overshadowed this year's flu season, which is surging throughout the U.S. At last report, 105 pediatric flu deaths have been reported this season, according to the CDC.

Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]Coronavirus in Arizona

Officials say state is ready if there is an outbreak.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:27Published

Shanghai Officials Search For Those Exposed To Coronavirus Patient [Video]Shanghai Officials Search For Those Exposed To Coronavirus Patient

Shanghai is taking action to try to identify anyone who came into contact with a coronavirus patient. According to Reuters, the municipality is searching for people who arrived in the city from Iran...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


