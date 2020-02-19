Concerns coronavirus outbreak may converge with state's flu season
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Health authorities are preparing from a coronavirus outbreak in the midst of flu season and warning the public to stay away from overstretched emergency departments unless they are seriously ill.
Shanghai is taking action to try to identify anyone who came into contact with a coronavirus patient. According to Reuters, the municipality is searching for people who arrived in the city from Iran...
· *Sony's PlayStation group canceled its plans to attend the first major video game convention of the year, PAX East, due to "increasing concerns" over the... Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters
Kuwait's ports authority suspended the movement of people to and from Iran until further notice because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in that... Reuters Also reported by •The Age •Business Insider •CTV News •WorldNews
