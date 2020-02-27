Angered by Democrat leader’s criticism, BJP leader threatens party will ‘play a role’ in U.S. elections, then deletes tweet Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Bernie Sanders had called U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the violence sparked by the CAA ‘a failure of leadership’ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this