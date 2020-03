Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Lizotte had a power-play goal and an assist, Cal Petersen made 36 saves and the Los Angeles Kings spoiled the Penguins debuts of Patrick Marleau and two more deadline acquisitions with a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Lizotte posted his second career multi-point game and Trevor Lewis also […]