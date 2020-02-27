Celtics beat Jazz 114-103 to hand Utah 4th straight loss

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics over the skidding Utah Jazz 114-103 on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown added 20 points and Marcus Smart had 17 for Boston. All five starters scored in double figures to help the Celtics finish 3-1 on a road […]
