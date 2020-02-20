Cousins, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Oilers 3-0

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Cousins scored in his Vegas debut and the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Pacific Division. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to earn his 61st career shutout, tied for 17th all-time with Turk Broda. The […]
 Heading to the Vegas Golden Knights game on February 26 2020 vs the Edmonton Oilers? Dress appropriately by checking out our Knightly Forecast.

