Cousins, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Oilers 3-0

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Cousins scored in his Vegas debut and the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Pacific Division. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to earn his 61st career shutout, tied for 17th all-time with Turk Broda. The […] 👓 View full article

