China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China is planning to dispatch a 100,000-strong army of ducks to help Pakistan combat a massive locust infestation, a local newspaper reported Thursday. The legion of lotus-eating waterfowl will be sent from the eastern province of Zhejiang following the earlier dispatch of a team of Chinese experts to Pakistan to advise on […]
