Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, calls Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, calls Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’

Hindu Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The legendary musician was at a protest in London demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, where he made a reference to the anti-CAA protests in India
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega


Indian Express

Former Pink Floyd Frontman Roger Waters Protests Indian PM Modi, ‘Racist Citizenship Law’


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gullerana17

gullerana RT @thewire_in: "You write injustice on the earth; We will write revolution in the sky." Pink Floyd's Roger Waters read out a translated v… 10 seconds ago

ShahNawazKhanMM

Shah Nawazkhan RT @ttindia: "Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded", Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said recently as he read out Delhi st… 14 seconds ago

aj16575

Aj RT @virsanghvi: That’s another brick in the wall... Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says CAA "Fascist", Reads Delhi Activist's Poem https://t.co… 43 seconds ago

ttindia

The Telegraph "Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded", Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said recently as he read o… https://t.co/PN8ixqtX70 1 minute ago

IKforLife18

Mano RT @harriszargar: Only shows why Roger Waters and Pink Floyd are the greatest Musicians!!! 💛✌️ 2 minutes ago

tarodekar_S

Shubham Tarodekar RT @ieEntertainment: #RogerWaters completed the recital with the words, “This kid has got a future.” #PinkFloyd #AamirAziz #CAA #SabYaadRak… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.